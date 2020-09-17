CVS to add 2K COVID-19 drive-through test sites nationwide

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — CVS Health announced Thursday that it plans on adding an additional 2,000 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites at its pharmacies nationwide.

CVS currently manages the most independently run COVID-19 testing sites in the country. With the additional locations, the company expects to have more than 4,000 sites up and running by mid-October.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” Chief Operating Office Jon Roberts said.

The new locations are expected to open over the next several weeks, beginning with more than 400 scheduled to open on Friday.

The self-swab tests are free of charge, but patients must make an appointment in advance.

Last week, CVS announced they were adding 120 new testing sites across the country, including four in Rhode Island, and that children 12 years of age and older could now get tested for COVID-19 at their testing sites.

Parents or guardians must complete the online registration if they would like their child to get tested and patients 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients,” Roberts said.

Most results are expected to be available within two to three days, according to CVS.

