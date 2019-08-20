Cumberland man critically injured after being hit by Las Vegas tour bus

LAS VEGAS (WPRI) — A Cumberland man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a tour bus while crossing Las Vegas Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, Philip Reis, 32, was crossing the street with another man – 59-year-old Robert Baxter of Burnaby, British Columbia – in a marked crosswalk near the Mirage hotel when they were both hit by the bus.

Police said both men were intoxicated at the time of the incident and walked against the light.

Both Reis and Baxter were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition.

Police said the bus driver – a 56-year-old Las Vegas man – is cooperating with investigators and was not impaired at the time of the incident.