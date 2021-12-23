Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured

FILE – In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Exxon Mobil shareholders have unseated a third board member in their bid to force the oil giant to deal more aggressively with climate change. The company announced Wednesday, June 2, 2021 that three candidates nominated by a dissident group of shareholders, called Engine No. 1, had been elected to its board of directors. Preliminary tallies had two of the challengers winning seats. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Crews have extinguished a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that left four people injured.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. Thursday at ExxonMobil’s refinery in Baytown, which is about 25 miles east of Houston.

The company says four people were hurt but everyone else on site has been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

ExxonMobil says air quality monitoring has not revealed any issues. No evacuations or shelter-in-place orders have been issued.

The refinery employs about 7,000 people and has the capacity to process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil each day.