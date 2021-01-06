Cranston man in DC amid violence: ‘Some bad stuff happened’

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — A Cranston man who traveled to the nation’s capital to show his support for President Donald Trump said he never expected it to get so out-of-hand.

“Coming down here and doing this was about something a lot deeper and a lot bigger than just a political campaign,” George Gregorian said.

He said the Save America March was about spreading the word over voter fraud.

Gregorian said he was there when Trump spoke to his supporters and followed the crowd to the U.S. Capitol building.

He said he stayed along the fringes of the crowd, but watched as protesters breached security barriers and stormed the building.

“I didn’t go on the inside, I didn’t go in the building,” he said. “I don’t know what happened in there, but I know that some bad stuff happened.”

Jerry Zarrella, the co-chair of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign in Rhode Island, was shocked to hear of the violence occurring in the nation’s capital.

He said watching everything unfold was enough for him to question his role.

“I’m watching it on my phone and I’m saying to myself, ‘I don’t believe this is America,'” Zarrella said. “If I knew that this was going to end up like this, I would have never taken the position.”

Zarrella said it’s time for Trump to accept the election results and to condemn the violence.

Meanwhile, Gregorian is holding out hope that Trump will remain the president. He claims that most of the violent protesters were people against Trump in disguise.

“I wouldn’t put it past, a position group let’s call them, to dress up and go and pretend they are like us because that’s not what I’ve seen in my four years of going to Trump rallies,” he said.

The U.S. Attorney of Rhode Island’s office took to Twitter Wednesday night, stating that anyone who traveled from the Ocean State to the nation’s capital “to commit federal crimes” will be “prosecuted in Rhode Island to the fullest extent of federal law.”