(WPRI) — As gas prices continue on their steady incline, one senator is doubling down efforts to help Americans find relief.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 45 cents in the past week, topping $4.00 per gallon in the U.S. for the first time since July 2008, according to AAA.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal introduced new legislation aimed at lowering the record-breaking prices across the country.

Blumenthal is one of the co-sponsors of the bill and said the Gas Prices Relief Act would lower prices by temporarily suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year. Specifically, it would lessen prices by 18.4 cents a gallon.

This is not a bipartisan bill, but legislators are urging their colleagues to pass it, saying it would help ease the inflationary pressure Americans are feeling.

“Americans have been hit by a perfect storm. Literally, a storm of rising prices for everything from meat and bread and milk to gasoline,” Blumenthal said. “This combination of inflationary pressure is a perfect storm that must be met by strong action.”

The legislation was first introduced prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because prices were already on the rise at the time.

In Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the average gas price per gallon is $4.24, according to AAA. These are the highest average prices ever recorded in both states by AAA.