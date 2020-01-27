Live Now
College baseball coach dies in crash that killed Bryant

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was killed in the helicopter crash that also took the lives of Kobe Bryant and the retired NBA superstar’s daughter, Gianna.

Altobelli’s brother says the 56-year-old coach died in the crash along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa.

Altobelli’s daughter was on the same basketball team as Gianna Bryant.

Altobelli spent 27 seasons as coach at the community college in Costa Mesa, California.

He also coached more than a dozen future major leaguers in the Cape Cod Baseball League for elite college prospects, including All-Stars Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets.

