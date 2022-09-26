(WPRI) — The cleanup effort is just beginning for hundreds of thousands of people from Canada to the Caribbean now that Hurricane Fiona has fizzled out.

Central Falls Mayor and Puerto Rican Maria Rivera partnered with The Elisha Project and planned a trip to send aid to the Puerto Rico. They set aside food, over-the-counter medications, feminine products and first aid supplies, among other daily necessities.

She updated constituents and the greater Puerto Rican population in the Ocean State that she “laughed, cried, prayed and delivered,” saying her family and the people there are some of the most resilient she knows.

Most of the island remains without power and water and neighborhoods are still flooded out. FEMA is sending field crews down, states like New York are sending first responders, and the National Guard is arriving with fuel.

While Puerto Ricans’ spirits are up, it’s just another blow to their communities that were still coming back from the devastation Hurricane Maria caused almost exactly five years ago.

People in Canada have also started cleaning up from the historic storm. While the winds have settled, the destruction left behind is now causing hazards of its own.

“We have telephone poles that are falling in and around the community, that are falling down. There are live wires on some of these poles. We do not people out just cruising around the streets,” Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button said.

This past weekend, the storm washed away houses, stripped off roofs and blocked roads across the country’s Atlantic provinces. other homes were damaged by falling trees.

“There were two or three trees fall on the house and then about an hour later, we had 3 more trees fall on the house,” George McDonald, of Antigonish, said.

The roads in Nova Scotia are impassable, prompting a state of emergency. Nearly 2,000 miles south in Puerto Rico, a state of emergency has been declared there as well.

Fiona was blamed for at least five deaths in the Caribbean, and one death in Canada.