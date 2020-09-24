Child killed, 3 others injured in Oklahoma house explosion, officials say

US & World

by: KFOR-TV and K. Querry and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Officials say a child is dead and three other family members are injured after a house exploded in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oklahoma City and Edmond firefighters were called to a home explosion. Authorities say the blast, which destroyed the home, could be heard from more than 30 miles away.

Officials say four people were inside the home at the time of the explosion. Three people were rushed to a hospital, and a female child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a fairly large house that exploded, and we don’t know the cause for sure at this point. There were four people – a family – a mom, a dad and two children,” Oklahoma City Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson said. “One of the children did not survive and the other three were transported.”

Officials say three other nearby homes also suffered damage from the explosion.

It is unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/22/2020: Nelly Gorbea, Secretary of State Rhode Island

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour