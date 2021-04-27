Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back to June 25

by: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sentencing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death has been pushed back to June 25, according to online court records.

Chauvin’s June 16 hearing was reset by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. A brief entry Tuesday in the online court docket gave no reason, but court spokesman Spenser Bickett said it was moved due a scheduling conflict.

The hearing time remains 1:30 p.m. CDT.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted April 20 of all three counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.

While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

The convictions came after a jury deliberated for parts of two days following three weeks of testimony from bystanders, medical experts and police use-of-force trainers.

