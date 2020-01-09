Breaking News
Reports: US officials ‘confident’ Ukrainian jetliner shot down over Iran

A rescue worker searches the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

(WPRI/CBS) — U.S. officials don’t believe the plane crash which killed 176 people in Iran this week was an accident.

According to CBS News, officials are “confident” Iran shot down the Ukrainian jetliner.

According to a tweet from reporter Steven Portnoy, sources said U.S. intelligence detected infrared blips of two missile launches, followed by the blip of an explosion.

The plane crashed Wednesday soon after taking off from Tehran’s airport and just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

According to the Associated Press, two U.S. officials said it was “highly likely” an Iranian anti-aircraft missile brought down the passenger plane.

Iranian officials have blamed mechanical trouble.

No Americans were on board the aircraft, but several dozen Canadians are among the dead.

