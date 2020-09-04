Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction of infant in shopping cart

Flagstaff, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — A man is facing a kidnapping charge after surveillance video captured him trying to walk off with a cart that had an infant still inside.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, a woman was buying groceries Thursday morning at a Bashas grocery store when 59-year-old Jeffrey Roholt, who was using a nearby self-checkout, finished buying his groceries and took the woman’s shopping cart with the child’s carseat sitting inside.

Roholt tried to leave the store, but the woman quickly ran after him and stopped him, police said in a Facebook post.

During an interview with investigators, Roholt said he believed the cart was his.

He has since been arrested and is being charged with one count of kidnapping.