Capital One target of massive data breach

This Monday, July 22, 2019, photo shows Capital One mailing in North Andover, Mass. Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. The McLean, Virginia-based bank said Monday, July 29, 2019, it found out about the vulnerability in its system July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(AP) — Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank said Monday it found out about the vulnerability in its system July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator.

The FBI has arrested the person, reportedly in Seattle, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Capital One says it believes that it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud, but it will continue to investigate.

The hacker got information including credit scores and balances plus the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers. It will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The data breach affected about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada.