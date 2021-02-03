Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- We're now just days away from Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the city is absolutely buzzing with excitement and activity. J.B. Biunno and Avery Cotton will be live at 10 a.m. to break down what's happening in Tampa on Thursday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is expected to arrive in Tampa Thursday afternoon. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will welcome him at Tampa International Airport, and the two will host a news conference together ahead of Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.