Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

California police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on bus

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed one passenger and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. as the bus was on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains between LA and the San Joaquin Valley.

The bus driver somehow managed to get the shooter off the bus and left him on the highway shoulder, where he was arrested without incident, Sgt. Brian Pennings told reporters. He had no immediate information about the motive.

After leaving the gunman behind, the driver continued on to the next exit and pulled into the parking lot of a gas station.

Pennings said there were a “significant” number of people aboard the bus.

“We’re grateful that the bus driver acted quickly,” Pennings said.

Witnesses and the suspect were being interviewed.

Officials did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims. Pennings said one of the five wounded people was flown to a hospital.

The area is in Tejon Pass, which rises to an elevation of more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Trial

More Impeachment

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com