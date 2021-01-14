Bruce Willis kicked out of store for ‘refusing’ to wear mask

US & World

by: Liz Jassin,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bruce Willis has apologized for an “error in judgment” after “refusing” to wear a mask in public, according to reports.

“It was an error in judgment,” the actor told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“Be safe out there everyone, and let’s continue to mask up,” he added.

His statement was released Tuesday, two days after Willis was photographed leaving a Los Angeles pharmacy wearing a scarf around his neck.

Willis reportedly refused to leave the store after being asked to by an employee, PageSix reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams