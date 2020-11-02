Breonna Taylor memorial moving to an African American museum

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square in Louisville, awaiting word on charges against police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. For months, Taylor’s name has been a rallying cry for Black activists who hoped Black women and their deaths at the hands of police would finally receive the same attention given to cases concerning the extrajudicial killing of Black men. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A memorial for Breonna Taylor will be moved from a downtown park into a nearby museum in Louisville, Kentucky.

The outdoor memorial honoring Taylor with a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos is currently at Jefferson Square Park, the base for months of protests.

Shameka Parrish-Wright is co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. She approves of the move into the Roots 101 African American Museum.

It’s not clear when the move will happen. Museum founder Lamont Collins says space in the museum will be dedicated to Taylor and other victims of racism and police brutality.