SAO SEBASTIAO, Brazil (AP) — The death toll from flooding and landslides in Brazil’s southern state of Sao Paulo has reached 44.

Searches are continuing Tuesday for dozens of people still missing following a weekend deluge.

Most of the search was concentrated in the mountainous coastal municipality of Sao Sebastiao where 43 of the deaths have been recorded.

Firefighters still hope to find people alive in the rubble of houses slammed by landslides.

Sao Sebastiao city hall worker Pedro de Rosario says people are still buried. He says “Hope is the last thing that dies, so we have a lot of hope.”