Boy, 3, found sleeping on porch, Buffalo police looking for parent or guardian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are looking for help finding the parents or guardians of a 3-year-old boy who was found sleeping in a box on a Potomac Avenue porch.

Lois Augsburger said that around 8 a.m. Monday morning, she stepped outside and found the boy wrapped in a blanket. He was wearing only a pull-up diaper, and was in a cardboard box she leaves out for cats.

“I come out the door and I open this up and I just happened to look down and I see him starting to crawl out,” Augsburger said.

“He was crawling out of the box. He heard me. he must’ve heard me open the door and he came crawling out of the box and he had the blanket around him and I picked him up and I hugged him.”

A nearby daycare provider pitched in to help. Dana, a daycare provider, chose to not have her last name made public but she said the boy was in good spirits and wasn’t hungry.

“I had given him a car to make him a little more friendly. He enjoyed the car. he told me he has a sister. When I asked him what his mom’s name was, he said ‘Mommy.'”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call D-District at (716) 851-4413 or 911.