Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they’ve found the body of a 3-year-old girl who has been missing more than a week, and they’re charging two people with murder.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference Tuesday night that the remains of Kamille McKinney were located in a trash bin taken to a landfill. He says police had been watching garbage deposits.

Update Cupcake Kamille Mckenney Press Release. Posted by Birmingham Police Department (AL) Major Crimes on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Smith says police are obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as persons of interest in the case, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown.

Lawyers for both have said they’re innocent.

The child vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12. Relatives called her “Cupcake.”

Smith says investigators know of no link between the suspects and the girl or her family.