Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

1. It's likely no one was more relieved than Jim Langevin when the Census Bureau unexpectedly announced that years of forecasts had been wrong and Rhode Island would in fact keep both its U.S. House seats for at least another decade. "It was a pleasant surprise for all of us, for sure," Langevin said on this week's Newsmakers. While the loss of a seat also would have been a headache for David Cicilline, insiders widely saw such a development as a bigger threat to Langevin. He acknowledged he'd been contemplating a Plan B ahead of the announcement, while noting he always remained publicly optimistic both seats would remain. "There was a number of options that I would have weighed," Langevin said, declining to spell them out. The 57-year-old has now held the 2nd District seat for two decades, and he shows no sign of contemplating retirement anytime soon. His district has been trending Republican -- a reality Langevin acknowledged on Newsmakers -- but he still managed a 16-point victory last year against Republican Robert Lancia. (Lancia has already announced he'll seek a rematch in 2022.) If Langevin keeps running and winning through 2028, he would surpass the late Freddie St Germain as Rhode Island's all-time longest-serving congressman. Is that in the cards? "Another decade's a little far out to predict," Langevin said, chuckling. "I've always said, I'd like to stay as long as the people of Rhode Island would like to have me."

2. Charles Biles has a unique take on the census news: "All Rhode Islanders should give homage to the square root." Biles, an emeritus professor of mathematics at California's Humboldt State University, literally wrote the book on congressional reapportionment. "Rhode Island really lucked out because the current method of congressional apportionment, the method of equal proportions, has a built-in bias favoring small states," Biles told me. Here's how it works. When you divide the entire country's population by 435 House seats, you get 762,996 people per seat; then if you divide Rhode Island's population 1,098,163 by that number, you get 1.4393. "Representatives don't come in fractional parts, Rhode Island merits 1.4393 representatives," Biles said. "So now what?" What happens, he said, is you take the round-up option (2) and the round-down option (1), multiply them together (2 x 1 = 2) and then take the square root of that result (1.4142). "That's the cutoff number," he said. "Since Rhode Island's quotient of 1.4393 merited representatives exceeds the cutoff of 1.4142, Rhode Island gets two representatives." Advanced algebra aside, Biles is among those who thinks the current size of the House -- capped by Congress since 1929 at 435 seats -- "is simply too small for the current U.S. population." Since every state is guaranteed at least one seat, Biles thinks the House's size should be based on the population of the smallest state (Wyoming, with 577,719 residents). By that metric, and using the same formula for rounding, he suggests a House of 573 seats -- still smaller than the U.K. House of Commons, which has 650 seats. "With a fixed House of 435," Biles said, "small states with two representatives in the future will always be at risk of losing a seat."