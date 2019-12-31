Breaking News
Authorities make arrests in Fresno mass shooting that killed 4

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have made arrests in Fresno’s mass shooting, the Fresno Police Department said Tuesday.

Police Chief Andy Hall is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. PST to make the announcement.

On Nov. 17, at least two suspects entered a backyard in the 5300 block of east Lamona Avenue and opened fire – shooting 10 people and killing four.

The men who were killed were Xy Lee, 23, Phia Vang, 31, Kou Xiong, 38, and Kalaxang Thao, 40. All men were from Fresno. Xiong lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

They have all been laid to rest.

Here’s the original news conference the morning after the shooting during which Hall said: “We’re coming for you.”

No other information was immediately available.

