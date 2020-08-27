Attorney: R&B singer R Kelly attacked in federal detention

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Chicago. The lawyer for R. Kelly says the R&B singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Attorney Steve Greenberg says in a Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, file)

CHICAGO (AP) — The lawyer for R. Kelly says the R&B singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Attorney Steve Greenberg says in a Thursday tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday.

Greenberg says he has received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly’s injuries. A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons wouldn’t confirm or deny Greenberg’s report of the attack on Kelly.

The 53-year-old singer faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/26/2020: Bob Walsh, Executive Directo, National Education Association of Rhode Island

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour