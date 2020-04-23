Asia Today: Jakarta extends restrictions ahead of Ramadan

Residents practice social distancing as they queue for donated food during the coronavirus pandemic in a slum area in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has banned people from returning to their hometowns to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday amid warnings from health experts that the country could face an explosion of coronavirus cases unless the government takes stricter measures. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

BANGKOK (AP) — Social restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus have been extended in Indonesia’s capital as people in the world’s most populous Muslim nation prepare for a month of fasting.

Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan said the restrictions, which were to end Thursday, will be extended to May 22. He urged Muslims to suspend activities at mosques during Ramadan.

Islam’s holiest month is expected to begin Friday. Faithful Muslims usually fast during the day and then congregate for night prayers and share communal meals.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo acknowledged last month that the government withheld information about the coronavirus outbreak to avoid stirring panic. But delays in social distancing and low testing rates have raised concern that Indonesia’s outbreak is worse than it has acknowledged.

Baswedan is a political rival of the president and has sought tougher restrictions as infections rise in the capital. Nationwide, Indonesia has recorded 7,418 cases with 635 fatalities.

The measures in Jakarta give authorities more power to press people to stay at home and force businesses to close. Police can break up any event with more than five participants. Violators can face up to one year in jail and a 100 million rupiah ($6,350) fine.

Indonesia also said it will postpone its 2020 National Games until next year because of the outbreak.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— NORTH KOREA REPORTS NO CASES: North Korea has told the World Health Organization it has tested 740 people for the coronavirus as of April 17 and no one tested positive. Edwin Salvador, WHO’s representative to North Korea, said the Health Ministry has been sharing weekly updates with WHO on its anti-virus efforts. He said WHO is working with the government to bring anti-virus supplies from China. The country’s borders remain closed and all goods are brought in by sea.

— CHINA GIVES MORE TO WHO: China said it will give an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization to help fight the coronavirus, on top of an earlier $20 million contribution. The announcement comes as the U.S., WHO’s main contributor, threatens to cut off funding over criticism the U.N. body has not shown sufficient leadership in the fight against the virus and has uncritically supported China despite allegations Chinese officials initially suppressed news of the outbreak, first detected in Wuhan late last year. China also said Australian calls for an independent investigation into the cause of the pandemic are politically motivated and unhelpful. Australia is among a number of countries calling for more information from Beijing about where the virus originated and whether all efforts were made to stop it from spreading.

— TAIWAN: Taiwan said it is extending restrictions on flights to China and a ban on transit passengers. The self-governing island’s Centers for Disease Control said lifting the restrictions would depend on the status of the disease. Taiwan confirmed two more cases of the virus from a navy refueling ship that recently returned from a training mission to Palau, bringing the total from the ship to 29.

— CRUISE SHIP LEAVES AUSTRALIA: A cruise ship that is the subject of a criminal investigation after it became Australia’s largest single source of coronavirus infections set off from the country’s shores a month after it was ordered by police to leave. The Ruby Princess has been linked to 19 deaths in Australia and two in the United States. A government inquiry is underway into why 2,700 passengers and crew were allowed to disembark in Sydney on March 19 before test results for sick passengers were known. The Ruby Princess delayed its departure because of sick crew members, several of whom have died in Sydney hospitals.

— CREW INFECTIONS: Japanese officials said 14 more crew members on a docked cruise ship have the coronavirus, bringing the total to 48. The Costa Atlantica has been in Nagasaki since late January for repairs, and has only crew on board. One crew member is seriously ill, officials said. The others have no serious symptoms and remain isolated in single rooms on the ship. Nagasaki officials are investigating how they contracted the virus. Crew members who passed temperature checks and other requirements had been allowed to go on shore until mid-March.

— SOUTH KOREA ECONOMY SHRINKS: South Korea said its economy shrank 1.4% during the first three months of the year, the worst contraction since late 2008. The Bank of Korea said domestic consumption fell 6.4% from the previous quarter as people spent less on restaurants, leisure activities, clothing and cars. Exports shrank 2% despite a seasonal rebound in shipments of semiconductors, one of the country’s major export items. South Korea was hard hit by the virus early but a recent slowing of cases has allowed it to relax social distancing guidelines. The country reported eight new infections and two more deaths on Thursday, bringing its totals to 10,702 cases and 240 fatalities.

— VIETNAM TO LOOSEN RESTRICTIONS: Vietnam, which moved quickly to close its borders and trace coronavirus cases, has reported no new cases in several days and is preparing to loosen restrictions. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said “the country will be gradually reopened so people can get back to normal life.” The government has lifted a ban on inter-provincial travel and has allowed an increase in domestic flights. In several provinces, students were going back to school after almost three months. Vietnam has reported no coronavirus deaths.

— NEW ZEALAND MEDIA HELP: New Zealand’s government announced measures to help news organizations that have lost advertising since the coronavirus outbreak. The measures, worth 50 million New Zealand dollars ($30 million), include reduced transmission fees for broadcasters and increased spending on news subscriptions. New Zealand added three new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths, bringing its totals to 1,451 cases and 16 deaths. The country’s monthlong lockdown will be eased a little next week. No commercial flights arrived from abroad Wednesday for the first time in decades, according to news outlet RNZ. International flights are continuing, but have declined since the country closed its border to everyone but citizens and residents.