LONDON (AP) — An airport in London said all flights have been suspended late Tuesday after a fire broke out in one of its parking lots.

Luton Airport, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of central London, said that “all flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2.”

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time,” the airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Video posted on social media and on British news outlets’ websites showed police and fire department vehicles gathered outside a multi-story parking lot which had its top level engulfed in orange flames.

No other details were immediately available.