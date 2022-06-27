MENDON, Mo. (AP) — A passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri on Monday after hitting a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing.

Amtrak says some people aboard were injured, but it was not immediately clear how many.

Amtrak said in a news release that the Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 1:42 p.m.

Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.

Video from the scene showed rail cars on their side as emergency responders used ladders to climb into one of them.

The video also showed six medical helicopters parked nearby waiting to transport patients.