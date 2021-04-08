Americans use stimulus to save, pay off debt more than spend

by: The Associated Press

Americans are proving remarkably reliable in how they are spending their federal stimulus payments.

The New York Federal Reserve released a study this week that showed Americans are using most of the money for paying down debt and for savings, with a smaller portion going to actual spending.

According to the report, households, on average, are using or plan to use about 41.6% of the latest relief payment toward savings, 33.7% toward debt and 24.7% for spending.

The percentage for each category has stayed relatively stable for each of the three rounds of payments.

