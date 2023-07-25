EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scammers are constantly changing tactics and devising new schemes to try and solicit personal information from unsuspecting victims.

That’s why Amazon is warning Prime members of a pair of schemes designed to trick them into handing over sensitive information.

Prime membership scams

Amazon said scammers are calling, texting and emailing Prime members unsolicited regarding a costly membership fee or an issue with their membership. The scammers then ask the Prime member to confirm or cancel the charge associated with their account.

Typically, the scammers try to convince their victims to provide payment or bank account information to reinstate their membership.

Amazon said it never asks Prime members to provide payment information for products or services via phone call or text message.

The retailer suggested Prime members visit their Message Center online or in the Amazon app to review authentic email correspondence.

Account suspension or deletion scams

Scammers have been contacting Prime members via phone, text and email stating that their account has been suspended or deleted.

In order to reactivate their account, members are urged to click on a fraudulent link that lures them into providing payment information and login credentials. Those who receive phone calls are usually asked to verbally provide personal information.

Amazon said it never asks members to disclose their password or sensitive information over the phone or on any website other than its own.

The retailer urged members not to click on any suspicious links or provide information over the phone without authenticating the correspondence.

How to avoid these scams

In order to keep your account and information safe, Amazon suggests the following:

Only trust Amazon-owned channels. Always go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer service, tech support, or when looking to make changes to your account. Be wary of false urgency. Scammers may try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they’re asking. Be wary any time someone tries to convince you that you must act now. Never pay over the phone. Amazon will never ask you to provide payment information, including gift cards (or “verification cards,” as some scammers call them) for products or services over the phone. Verify links first. Legitimate Amazon websites contain “amazon.com” or “amazon.com/support.” Go directly to the website when seeking help with Amazon devices/services, orders or to make changes to your account.

Amazon said anyone who receives a suspicious call, text or email should immediately report it.