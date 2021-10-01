Aid group: 57 dead as African migrant boat aims for Canaries

1. The Rhode Island State House is not generally known as a place where it's hard to spend money. So far, though, Governor McKee is struggling to get top lawmakers on board with his wish to quickly distribute at least $110 million of the state's American Rescue Plan Act windfall. McKee made his case Monday at a restaurant in East Greenwich, arguing hard-hit small businesses need immediate aid and indicating he is lobbying top lawmakers on the issue. Their public response so far: show us your plan. The governor's office has not yet put out any detailed framework for how that $110 million would be allocated, let alone a full supplemental budget bill with line-by-line appropriations. (McKee's office says to expect those details "in the coming weeks.") Appearing on this week's Newsmakers, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Pearson indicated lawmakers are open to spending some ARPA funds this fall once they see specifics. "I think the biggest X factor related to that is going to be, is there going to be an immediate need that is brought to us, that we are made aware of and there's a proposal on, that we can actually act on by the end of the year?" he said. It's not just McKee pushing them, though: dozens of social services agencies are warning of a staffing crisis and pleading for cash. However, Pearson emphasizes that the state is getting roughly $2.6 billion in total under ARPA, not just the much-discussed pot of $1.1 billion, so he wants more details on what what the administration has already spent. He's scheduled a hearing to review the allocation of ARPA education funds outside that $1.1 billion -- an examination that will include the controversial $5 million ILO Group consulting contract, which will be tackled at three separate legislative hearings next week. "There is already so much money out on the street," Pearson said. "That's why we're starting with these departmental hearings -- to really make sure that the money that's already out there is being utilized well before we start dipping into the more unrestricted money."

2. With so much focus on how American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent by the state, it's easy to overlook how many big decisions also need to be made by local leaders. By my math the law will send over $900 million directly to Rhode Island municipalities and school districts, plus hundreds of millions more to communities in Bristol County, Massachusetts. Coming up Monday at 5 p.m. on 12 News, I'll have a new report taking a closer look at how the region's biggest cities are spending their ARPA funds so far. (A preview: they're all over the map.)