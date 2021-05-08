Actress Tawny Kitaen, ‘Bachelor Party’ and Whitesnake video star, dies at 59

1. When I first reported that Vice President Harris would be paying a visit to Rhode Island, the initial reaction I heard from many people was, "That's cool." Their follow-up: "But why?" Rhode Island is one of the smallest states, after all, and Rhode Islanders aren't exactly wavering swing voters who need to be won over; they've picked the Democrat in every presidential and congressional race for 10 straight elections now. "I really do believe that Rhode Island is part of what happens and how Rhode Island is impacted by the moment is a real measure of how the country is doing," Harris told me Wednesday when we talked one-on-one at the Wexford building, adding, "I love being here." Still, it seems unlikely Rhode Island would have been quite so high on the VP's early travel itinerary if one of her administration's cabinet members wasn't the state's former governor. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was by Harris's side throughout the visit, getting a chance to show a hometown crowd her new status in Washington. (Raimondo is still living in Rhode Island for now -- though she's expected to move to D.C. eventually -- and is using an office in the federal courthouse when she's not in Washington.) The Harris visit renewed speculation in some quarters that Raimondo might be keeping her profile high ahead of a future run for U.S. Senate, but color me skeptical -- highly skeptical. Raimondo likes executive roles, not legislative ones, and has never expressed the slightest interest in a run for Senate. She'll have plenty of doors open to her down the line as a former cabinet secretary, too. And regardless, it could be a long time before Rhode Island has an open Senate seat, with Jack Reed just starting a new six-year term at age 70 and Sheldon Whitehouse a senatorial spring chicken at 65. And when one of them does step aside, David Cicilline may try to switch chambers.

