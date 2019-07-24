Accident in Turkey injures 25 tourists; most from Poland

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a tour bus carrying tourists from Poland, Russia and Norway veered off a road near the Mediterranean coast and rolled over, injuring at least 25 people.

Anadolu Agency said the accident occurred Tuesday near the popular holiday resort of Kemer, in Antalya province.

The injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Kemer and in the nearby town of Kumluca, the report said.

The private DHA news agency said most of the injured were tourists from Poland and two of them were in serious condition.

DHA said the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, though the cause was not immediately known.

The report said other people travelling on the road rushed out of their cars to help the tourists until ambulances arrived at the scene.