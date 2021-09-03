AAA: Travel bookings have increased by 11% since 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of Americans are expected to travel for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Northeast.

AAA Northeast estimates that travel bookings have increased by 11% since 2019, and even though the summer is winding down, travel volume remains high.

Lloyd Albert, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast, believes traffic volume is up because many Americans are more comfortable venturing out now that they’re vaccinated and don’t have to wear face masks.

But even so, he urged travelers to remain informed and flexible, especially as the highly-contagious delta variant continues to spread nationwide.

He said travelers should stay up to date on the latest guidelines and policies, especially when it comes to mask wearing.

“Even if you aren’t planning to use public transit, masks should be at the top of your packing list, since guidelines and requirements will vary from place to place,” he said.

AAA Northeast said the most popular destinations include the following:

Orlando, Florida

Honolulu, Hawaii

Phoenix, Arizona

Rome, Italy

Las Vegas, Nevada

Travelers who are immunized should also make sure they bring proof of vaccination with them, whether it be their actual vaccine card, a copy or a photo of it on their smartphone.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends unvaccinated Americans don’t travel by plane over the holiday weekend, those who do should get tested 1-3 days before their trip and 3-5 days upon their return.

Unvaccinated Americans are also encouraged to choose safer travel options, such as taking a road trip or ensuring they have a direct flight to their destination.

“Whether and how to travel is a very personal decision,” Albert said. “By and large, people who were planning to travel are still taking their trips, while being mindful to take precautions to protect themselves and others. Ultimately, the decision to travel must be made by each individual and family.”