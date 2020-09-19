‘A loss for our entire country’: RI lawmakers, leaders mourn loss of Justice Ginsburg

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island lawmakers and leaders are mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Rep. David Cicilline released a statement Friday night, saying Ginsburg’s death is “a loss for our entire country.” He also applauded her work over her past 30 years on the bench.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life fighting for all those who have been left out and left behind in our country,” he said.

In a statement dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death and first reported by NPR, she said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Cicilline echoed Ginsburg’s request, saying they should stick with the precedent set by Republicans in 2016 when Justice Antonin Scalia died.

“As we mourn this giant of American jurisprudence, the Senate should wait to fill this vacancy until the American people have selected the next president,” Cicilline said.

I am heartbroken.



Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. She stood in the way of all who would deny women healthcare, LGBTQ people equality and Black Americans the right to vote. Her death is our loss.



In keeping w/the precedent set by Republicans in 2016, her seat should remain open — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) September 19, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they will vote on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg, even though it’s an election year.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea thanked Ginsburg for “always striving to make America live up to its promise.”

“We have lost a champion of voting rights, women’s rights, immigration, health care and the values that make our country great,” she said in a statement. “We mourn your loss. We will continue the fight.”

It is hard to have the right words for this moment. Thank you Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for always striving to make our country live up to its promise. We mourn your passing. We will continue the fight. Rest in Peace, RBG. pic.twitter.com/OgE1LtckOt — Nellie Gorbea (@NellieGorbea) September 18, 2020

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Ginsburg represented “the best in our country.”

“For one night, let us just focus on the career of this remarkable woman; her courage, her grace, her tenacity, her dignity, and her contribution to the law,” he said.

Sen. Jack Reed released a statement calling Ginsburg, “courageous, compassionate and an inspiration to all.”

“Justice Ginsburg was an American original and a legal pioneer,” Reed said. “Every single American is a beneficiary of the legal victories she fought for and won. America has lost a true patriot and heroine and the Court has lost an extraordinary, principled jurist.”

Rep. Jim Langevin expressed his condolences to Ginsburg’s family, friends and colleagues, as well as all Americans mourning her passing.

“Today marks a truly solemn day for our nation as we reflect on the loss of a legal giant whose tireless work in the highest court in the land made our society better for all,” he said. “To honor her legacy, we must commit ourselves to preserving the democracy and the freedoms she devoted her life to protecting.”

“Justice Ginsburg once said: ‘I would like to be remembered as someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability,'” he continued. “Without doubt, she will be remembered – for her courage, for her integrity, and for her work standing up for those whom society had cast to the margins. Rest in peace to an American hero who has forever left her mark on the soul and heart of our nation.”