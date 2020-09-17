CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

860,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week

US & World

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was lower last week at 860,000.

The latest figure released by the Labor Department Thursday, the most timely data on the economy’s health, shows the latest U.S. unemployment rate still far exceeds the number who sought benefits in any week on record before this year.

The number of initial claims for state unemployment benefits was seasonally adjusted for the week ending Sept. 12. Claims were down 33,000 from 884,000 the prior week.

The government also said Thursday that 12.6 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, down nearly 1 million from 13.4 million the previous week.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/15/2020: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour