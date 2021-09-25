8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Somalia’s capital

1. The Democratic field for governor is getting crowded, and while few voters are paying close attention, the "invisible primary" is well under way -- so what happens now matters. Matt Brown's official announcement puts at least five Democrats in the mix -- Brown, Dan McKee, Seth Magaziner, Nellie Gorbea and Luis Daniel Muñoz -- with a sixth, Helena Foulkes, actively considering a run as well. Four of those candidates have won statewide before, adding to their credibility. Brown is a bit of a wild card because his ambition is so much larger than the others: he wants to lead a slate of candidates that ejects the entire State House political establishment from power. He's also the most likely to push the conversation leftward, with platform planks like a $19 minimum wage and 100% clean power by 2028. However, Brown's decision to target stalwart liberal legislators like Dawn Euer triggered an immediate backlash from other progressives; Sam Howard ably analyzes the split on the left here. Two key questions for Brown: how much of Rhode Island's Democratic primary electorate is open to a full-throated left-wing message, and how much of the 34% he got in 2018 was pro-Brown rather than anti-Raimondo? Meanwhile, the fractured Democratic field and President Biden's struggles could give Republicans a serious opportunity to recapture the governor's office for the first time in 12 years -- but only if they field a compelling candidate. The Republican being mentioned most frequently is House Minority Leader Blake Filippi, who is under pressure to enter the race. Will he do it? "That really is undecided at this point," the 41-year-old Block Islander told me. He expects to make a decision this fall.

2. The Rhode Island Political Cooperative's initial slate of candidates for 2022 left off four sitting lawmakers who won under its banner last year -- Sens. Jonathan Acosta, Kendra Anderson and Tiara Mack, and Rep. Michelle McGaw -- so I checked in to find out why. All four said they remain broadly supportive of the Co-op's goals, they just no longer need to run as paying members. "I am now a Co-op alum, meaning I will not be paying dues for the upcoming cycle nor will I be a voting member," Mack said. "I am still deeply committed to working towards the same policy platform as 2020 and ensuring RI works for everyone in our state." Acosta compared it to when he moved from active to alum at Teach for America or his fraternity. "While philosophically aligned along many points and sharing in some of the policy proposals, as an alumni, I am not formally committed to the group's platform in its entirety or its candidates," Acosta said. "I wish the group the best in this upcoming cycle." (State Rep. Brandon Potter, who had a falling out with the Co-op after he supported Joe Shekarchi for speaker, offers a very different view in this Boston Globe op-ed.) Notably, so far none of the four Co-op alums are endorsing Matt Brown. "I am not currently supporting any particular candidate in the race for governor," McGaw said. "Rhode Island is fortunate to have so many good Democratic candidates seeking high office." Added Mack, "I am eager to see the platform of all candidates, read their policy goals, and chat about where our values align."