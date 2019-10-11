Live Now /
4 injured, 1 arrest in Manchester stabbing incident

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Manchester say they have arrested one man over a stabbing incident at a shopping center that left four people injured.

Police say no fatalities have been reported from the attack in the northwestern English city,

Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He had been taken into custody.

The North West Ambulance Service says that it treated four people in a stabbing after being called to the Arndale shopping center at 11.17 a.m. Friday.

