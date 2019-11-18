4 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at California party

FRESNO, Calif. (WPRI) — Police in California say four men died and six others were injured after suspects opened fire at a football watch party Sunday night.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at a Fresno home and as they were en route, they learned of multiple victims, some of whom were deceased.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three men dead in the backyard of the home. A fourth person was transported to Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the deceased victims are all men between the ages of 25 and 30.

Six others were struck, according to police. At a press briefing overnight, police said some are in critical condition, but others reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Bill Dooley said around 35 people were at the home to watch a football game and there were people both inside and outside the home at the time of the shooting.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley speaks to reporters at the scene of a shooting at a backyard party Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in southeast Fresno, Calif. (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP)

“Unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire. The suspect then fled,” Lt. Bill Dooley said.

CNN reports police were going door to door seeking surveillance footage to gain information on the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new information.