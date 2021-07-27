3rd person found dead after Colorado flooding, mudslides

RUSTIC, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a third person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire.

One person is still missing.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday that a man’s body was found in the Poudre River, a day after another man was found dead in the waterway.

On Tuesday, a woman’s body was found near the small community of Rustic shortly after a mudslide sent a wave of debris into scenic, winding Poudre Canyon.

The sheriff offered sympathies to “the family who tragically lost four members in last week’s flood.”