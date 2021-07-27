Weather Alerts: Interactive Map

3rd person found dead after Colorado flooding, mudslides

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RUSTIC, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a third person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire.

One person is still missing.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday that a man’s body was found in the Poudre River, a day after another man was found dead in the waterway.

On Tuesday, a woman’s body was found near the small community of Rustic shortly after a mudslide sent a wave of debris into scenic, winding Poudre Canyon.

The sheriff offered sympathies to “the family who tragically lost four members in last week’s flood.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com