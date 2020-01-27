Breaking News
RI State Police seen inspecting State House dumpster after documents tip
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

3 Jehovah’s Witnesses convicted in Russia amid crackdown

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has convicted three adherents of the Jehovah’s Witnesses of participating in a religion banned for extremism, the latest move against the denomination.

Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and since then has convicted 24 members, nine of whom are imprisoned; 27 others are in pretrial detention.

The three who were convicted Monday in the central Russian city of Karpinsk were given suspended sentences of up to 2 1/2 years.

“Russian authorities today are following in the footsteps of their Soviet predecessors,” Jarrod Lopes, spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses world headquarters in Warwick, New York, said in a statement.

The Kremlin has actively used vaguely worded extremism laws to crack down on opposition activists and religious minorities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Trial

More Impeachment

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com