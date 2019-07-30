Breaking News
2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven store

2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Mississippi store

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WPRI) — Police in Southaven, Mississippi are investigating an active shooter situation after four people were shot at a Walmart early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Southcrest Parkway off Goodman Road just south of Memphis. LocalMemphis.com confirmed two employees were shot and killed – one outside the store and one inside.

A DeSoto County Sheriff told LocalMemphis.com a police officer who responded to the scene was also shot but he was hit in his bulletproof vest and not injured.

According to LocalMemphis.com, the shooter was shot by a police officer and transported to the hospital.

This shooting comes just one day after three people were shot and killed by a gunman with an AK-47 style rifle at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California over the weekend.

No further information was released. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams