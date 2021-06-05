2 San Diego police officers among 3 killed in head-on crash

1. Twenty-five years ago this month, Roger Williams Medical Center announced it would be acquired by Columbia/HCA, the country's largest for-profit hospital company, for $51 million. The deal proved highly controversial. "This ongoing debate about nonprofit vs. for-profit hospitals is the hot button issue of 1997," then-state Sen. Daniel Connors declared the following year. Lawmakers responded by enacting the Hospital Conversions Act, a sweeping state law giving the AG and Department of Health broad powers over such transactions. Columbia/HCA abandoned its plans soon after; its then-CEO, future U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, was ousted around the same time amid a criminal probe of the firm. Fast-forward to today, and the headlines are once again about Roger Williams' fate in the hands of a for-profit owner, this time Prospect Medical Holdings. While Attorney General Peter Neronha did allow private-equity firm Leonard Green & Co. to offload its stake in Prospect, he imposed tough conditions on the transaction and paired it with a blistering report that painted the executives involved as greedy and irresponsible. "Let's be clear: what happened here is they took on debt, took out loans, and put the proceeds of those loans in their pockets," Neronha said on this week's Newsmakers. The Private Equity Stakeholder Project notes Rhode Island is unusual compared with other states in how strictly it polices hospital transactions, due in no small part to the Hospital Conversions Act. But Neronha argues just having the statute on the books is not enough. "It's great to have the tools, but they're only effective if you're prepared to use them, if you're prepared to stand up when you think you need to," he said. "I think as regulators in this state, my office and regulators elsewhere need to be prepared to take those tough stands and withstand the criticism." He added, "I feel limited only by my imagination in terms of what the office can do."

2. AG Neronha's willingness to use the full weight of the attorney general's office against Prospect should give pause to anyone at Lifespan, Care New England or Brown who thinks he's about to rubber-stamp their massive merger proposal. "Obviously, were those two parties to merge along with Brown there'd be a significant market share that they would have in Rhode Island in health care," Neronha said on Newsmakers. Warning that the review process is "not a quick one," he said, "Prospect wasn't a quick one, and while that was a very serious issue for those two hospitals -- very concerning -- this is frankly a much broader issue, which raises potential antitrust issues that are going to take some time to sort out, fully understand, and then reach a conclusion about." Lifespan and CNE have said little publicly since they formally filed for approval -- the HealthierRI.com news page hasn't been updated since April 26 -- so on Friday I asked for an update. "Things remain on track and we are working our way through both the state and federal regulatory filings and their requests for additional information," spokespersons for the two hospital groups said in a joint statement. "We remain optimistic that we will bring this to a successful conclusion."