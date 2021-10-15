11 kids drowned, 10 rescued in Indonesian river cleanup

1. If you're planning to host any gubernatorial debates next year, you may want to invest in more podiums. Helena Foulkes' announcement puts the total number of Democratic candidates at six; five of them have run statewide before and the sixth, Foulkes, is related to two U.S. senators. Be skeptical if anyone tells you they're confident how things plays out from here, since every candidate is now fighting a multifront battle. Governor McKee has had a difficult two months between the mandate and mask debates, the Tony Silva resignation, and the ILO Group controversy; no incumbent wants to go into an election year with three active AG investigations involving his administration. Yet for now McKee is still the man to beat: he's the incumbent, the default choice, and he has the bully pulpit. For Seth Magaziner, hitherto the financial leader in the race, Foulkes could pose a particular challenge. Magaziner has been the natural inheritor of many Gina Raimondo donors, but that crowd overlaps with Foulkes' world, and she has the potential to erase his money advantage. Unlike Magaziner, Nellie Gorbea was always expected to be an underdog, just as she was in 2014, so she may be less fazed by the field getting more crowded. Gorbea's task remains the same: breaking through in a race where she's likely to be outspent (and now one where she's no longer the sole choice for voters who want a woman to win). Second-time candidate Luis Daniel Muñoz has a passionate band of supporters who want to keep him in the conversation. And then there's Matt Brown, who may actually be pleased to have Foulkes as a foil -- the wealthy corporate executive is a ripe target for Brown's leftist message. He was already fundraising off her entry into the race Thursday, suggesting insiders wanted her to run "because they fear that none of their candidates have what it takes to win against our movement."

2. The primary election is still nearly 11 months away, and you don't have to be David Axelrod to know a lot can change in politics over that much time. One huge question is whether all six Democrats actually stay in the race until the very end. Memories can be short in politics, and many are looking back to the 2014 Raimondo-Taveras-Pell race for historical parallels; those with longer memories recall the 2002 York-Whitehouse-Pires bout. In both cases, three major candidates battled to the end, each receiving over 20% of the final vote. But it doesn't always play out that way. In early 2009, it looked like three sitting officeholders -- Frank Caprio, Patrick Lynch and Elizabeth Roberts -- would engage in a similarly tough three-way primary. But by the time voters went to the polls, only Caprio was still in the race.