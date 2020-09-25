URI team of scientists to fight invasive tree-killing species

HOPKINTON, RI (WPRI) – As an invasive tree-killing species continues to overspread the state, scientists from the University of Rhode Island are now fighting back.

The Emerald Ash Borer was most recently found back in 2018, but it’s first United States discovery was in Michigan.

Now that the beetle is in our state, mature ash trees are more likely to die soon.

Lisa Tewksbury, Director of the URI biocontrol laboratory and her team are looking into ways to preserve the younger ash trees as part of a quality control experiment.

The team of Entomologists are now deploying three species of parasitic wasps from Asia. The hopes are that they will prey upon the Emerald Ash Borer.

Ash trees make up just two percent of forests in Rhode Island, but they are found all across the state in parks and along streets.

Two notable locations are in Providence and Newport.

The Emerald Ash Borer have been spotted in Hopkinton, but there are a total of five locations where the wasps are being released. Amongst the locations will be Burrillville and Cumberland.

They are being raised in a lab in Michigan and are shipped to Rhode Island to become adult wasps inside blocks of ash wood.

Lisa and her team then deliver these wasps to areas where the beetles have been found.

Starting next year, an effort will begin to determine if the wasps are established and doing their job.

