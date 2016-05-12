URI student arrested on drug possession charge

Happy Saturday! Ted Nesi is off this week, rumor has it he's at a chart convention, so Eli Sherman is filling in on the weekly column. Send your takes, tips and trial balloons to esherman@wpri.com and follow @Eli_Sherman on Twitter.

1. The New York developer looking to build the tallest building in Rhode Island cleared a major hurdle this week after the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission approved waivers and a final design for his proposed 46-story skyscraper. The public also got their first glimpse of the tower’s newest design, which has been a major point of contention among opponents. But Jason Fane of The Fane Organization, who suggests those who don’t like the look of the tower should “look in a different direction,” is still a long way off from putting any shovels in the ground to start building the Hope Point Tower, commonly known as the Fane Tower, on the former Interstate 195 land in downtown Providence. In a perfect world, Fane said the luxury apartment high-rise could be ready for tenants within 2 ½ years, but his timeline largely depends on the regulatory environment, which he describes as “endless.” He’s right, to some degree, as Fane still needs a second signoff on the waivers and final design from the I-195 Commission next month. The commission must also approve a development plan due Nov. 1, and the project still needs a key nod of approval from a state historic preservation officer. For his part, Fane must prove he’s ready to put more skin in the game to move the project forward. Regulators are still awaiting a tax-stabilization agreement application that’s already required multiple deadline extensions, and I’m hearing he’s unlikely to meet the next one coming up in a couple weeks. While confident it won’t be a problem, Fane must also show he can come up with the money to build the tower, which he said for the first time this week could cost $300 million. (To put that into context, the Wexford Innovation Center cost about $88 million to build and Brown University has invested about $225 million in the area over the last decade). When pressed on whether he’s committed to seeing the project all the way through, Fane told Target 12 this week that solely depends on the regulatory process moving forward: "Until they approve it, I’m not building it."