URI student arrested on drug possession charge

by: Annie Shalvey

UPDATE: According to court records, Nicholas Fay pleaded no contest in May of 2017 to four charges of possession with intent to deliver schedule I/II drugs. A charge of possession of a schedule IV drug was dismissed. According to the Judiciary website, Fay was sentenced to community service and fines.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the South Kingstown Police Department, in partnership with the University of Rhode Island Police Department, arrested a 21-year-old student this week.

According to police, detectives investigating drug activity conducted surveillance on Nicholas Fay’s residence on Biscuit Road in South Kingstown. As a result, police obtained a court-authorized warrant to search the home for illegal narcotics on Wednesday.

During a sweep of the home, police seized an assortment of illegal narcotics, packaging material and money, including:

  • Approximately 5.65 ounces of Psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms)
  • Approximately 2.65 ounces of San Pedro Cactus (hallucinogen)
  • Approximately 26 grams of Mescaline (hallucinogen)
  • Approximately 11 grams of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)
  • Approximately 5.5 grams of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
  • Approximately 3.3 ounces of Marijuana
  • $1,615.00 in cash

Fay, a student at URI, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and arraigned in Fourth District Court on Thursday.

According to police, he posted surety bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

