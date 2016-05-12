URI student arrested on drug possession charge

UPDATE: According to court records, Nicholas Fay pleaded no contest in May of 2017 to four charges of possession with intent to deliver schedule I/II drugs. A charge of possession of a schedule IV drug was dismissed. According to the Judiciary website, Fay was sentenced to community service and fines.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the South Kingstown Police Department, in partnership with the University of Rhode Island Police Department, arrested a 21-year-old student this week.
According to police, detectives investigating drug activity conducted surveillance on Nicholas Fay’s residence on Biscuit Road in South Kingstown. As a result, police obtained a court-authorized warrant to search the home for illegal narcotics on Wednesday.
During a sweep of the home, police seized an assortment of illegal narcotics, packaging material and money, including:
- Approximately 5.65 ounces of Psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms)
- Approximately 2.65 ounces of San Pedro Cactus (hallucinogen)
- Approximately 26 grams of Mescaline (hallucinogen)
- Approximately 11 grams of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)
- Approximately 5.5 grams of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
- Approximately 3.3 ounces of Marijuana
- $1,615.00 in cash
Fay, a student at URI, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and arraigned in Fourth District Court on Thursday.
According to police, he posted surety bail.
The investigation is ongoing.