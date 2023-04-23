EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island’s Police Department announced that one of their own officers unexpectedly passed away this week.

In a post on Facebook, the university’s police department said they are mourning the untimely passing of 47-year-old Officer Robert Kenyon Jr., who served with the URI police for over five years.

Prior to his time at URI, Kenyon spent sixteen years with Hopkinton Police Department.

According to Kenyon’s obituary, he passed away on Thursday after a “brief battle with a highly aggressive bacterial blood infection.”

The Kenyon family is expected to greet relatives and friends on Wednesday April 26, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home in Westerly, Rhode Island

Funeral services are expected to be held on Thursday, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home; a burial with full military honors is expected to follow at Wood River Cemetery in Wyoming, Rhode Island.