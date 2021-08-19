URI men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

WPRI.com
by: Rosie Langello
KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island Men’s basketball team released a 13-game non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Rams will open up the season with three straight home games.
Here’s the complete #URI non-conference slate. -Facing all 3 in-state teams-Trip to Florida-Game at UW Milwaukee against potential lottery pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. -Homecoming event in DC for David Cox and a number of DMV-area guys on the roster pic.twitter.com/egdOePaE8V— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 19, 2021
URI spokesperson says the exhibition game against Roger Williams is not under contract at this time. They will follow up if it does become official.— Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) August 19, 2021
