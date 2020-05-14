URI Business Students’ Curriculum Shifting Gears After Covid 19

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – This unique and challenging time has us all learning new ways of doing things and for business students at the University of Rhode Island, it’s not only how they are learning but what.

Nancy Forster-Holt teaches over a hundred students at URI. The pandemic has the business professor shifting gears.

Telling her students, “Here’s the new assignment. We are going to learn about the low touch economy and when we are back in the fall…fingers crossed. We are going to develop a ‘side hussel’ that addresses the needs where we have to be behaving different and there will be different regulations for safety and proximity.”

Students are now learning about the entrenpreneurial theory of spontaneous venturing.

Prof. Forster-Holt saying, “Someone that might have given art lesson in person now has to develop and online curriculum. Some completely shifted so they were going to make food and they shifted to be food delivery or food kits.”

Student Emma Grant was inspired.

“She said I have to do something and so she and her mom pulled out a sewing machine,” said Forster-Holt. She continued, “We’ve made hundreds for the URI Human Resources Department and other hospitals and initiatives.”

“I learned a lot about the short and long term affects of the coronavirus is going to have on the business industry as well as what to look for when we enter the workforce in 1, 2, or three years,” said Grant.

Another innovative group on campus called the ‘Rapid Responders’ are using 3D printers to create and provide face shields for first responders.

