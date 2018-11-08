UMass Amherst launches student-run vineyard

AMHERST, Mass. (AP/WPRI) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst has created a vineyard for students so they can obtain first-hand experience in grape production.

The school said students have been busy this fall planting dozens of cold-tolerant grapes.

The vineyard will be a part of the UMass Stockbridge School program, which is devoted to agricultural education.

According to the school, funding for the project was provided by an initial grant of $3,000 from the Amherst campus’s Sustainability Innovation Engagement Fund.

The vineyard is partially a project of viticulture expert and professor Elsa Petit who says it will let students learn in a unique environment. While the students will not be making wine, she says she hopes grape sales from the vineyard will help sustain its existence.

A native of France who studied viticulture in that country’s Bordeaux region, Petit explains, “This project is different from the vineyard that UMass Amherst has at its Cold Spring Orchard, which is geared more toward research. For this new vineyard, students and their hands-on experience will be at the center of the project.”

The vineyard’s grape plants were donated to the school by a number of vineyards throughout the American Northeast and Midwest.