US women’s national soccer team inches closer to World Cup finals

(WPRI) — It has been 164 days since the U.S. women’s national soccer team lost a match and it has been 122 days, or four months to the date since they tied a match.

With a World Cup championship berth on the line, the No. 1 ranked U.S. women’s national soccer team will square off Tuesday afternoon against the No. 3 ranked Lionesses of England, the same team they tied 2-2 with in March.

The match will be played in Lyon, France at 3 p.m. at Lyon Olympic Stadium and air on FOX Providence.

Back in January, the U.S. team suffered their lone loss of the 2019 season to France 3-1.

After tearing through the FIFA league with 10 consecutive victories, the U.S. enacted revenge on France with a 2-1 victory last Friday in the World Cup quarter-final round to advance to the semi-finals.

According to U.S. Soccer officials, the U.S. women’s team is ranked No. 1 in the world and has recorded 51 total goals with a 12-2-1 overall record in 2019.

Regarded as one of the best teams in the league, the U.S. team never missed the semi-final round of the Women’s World Cup.

According to U.S. Soccer officials, the USA is 10-4-2 all-time against England.

Officials say the U.S. women’s national team has a 38-4-6 record in the Woman’s World Cup all-time.

The U.S. team is undefeated in the last 15 World Cup matches, with 12 wins and three ties.

With a win Tuesday, the U.S. Women’s team would once again reach the World Cup finals, with a chance to win their fourth title since 1991, when they defeated China in the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses, however, hope to rewrite history and inch closer to earning their first World Cup berth in franchise history.

The Lionesses lost to Japan in 2015 in the semi-finals and hope to pull off what fans, bettors and spectators would consider to be a major upset.