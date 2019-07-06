Southern New Englanders react to earthquake experience

LOS ANGELES (WPRI) — Southern California residents are on edge after back-to-back earthquakes.

The 7.1 tremor Friday night was the strongest quake the region has seen in 20 years.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the State Office of Emergency services to its highest level.

While the earthquake was centered in California’s Mojave Desert, it was felt as far north as Sacramento and as far east as Phoenix, Arizona and was 10 times more powerful than the 6.4 magnitude quake on Independence Day.

Eyewitness News was able to speak with two people with local connections about their experiences.

Sarah (Annabel Lee) Borrello grew up in Dighton.

“It’s really scary, like being from Massachusetts and not being used to feeling the ground shake.”

She was in her apartment just north of Los Angeles Friday night, a couple hours of the quake’s epicenter, when the earthquake struck, a couple hours of the quake’s epicenter.

“All of a sudden everything started shaking,” she said. Borrello’s home was left unscathed.

However, the same could not be said elsewhere in the state as thousands lost power, homes caught fire and roads buckled.

“One of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced,” said former Providence teacher Aman Malik. He was inside a Venice Beach bar when the ground started shaking. “The building was moving, I was leaning against the wall when it happened and it felt like the wall was shaking back and forth. There was no damage fortunately in the area, we just felt a little shock in the ground.”

“If the epicenter was in L.A., it would’ve been catastrophic so, I’m just glad it was in the middle of the desert,” added Borrello.

As of now, experts say California isn’t in the clear just yet, as aftershocks are expected to continue in the coming days.