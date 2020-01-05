Two RI shelter dogs to compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two local shelter dogs will make their national television debut in Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl XVI.”

The event features more than 90 puppies from 61 shelters across the country, including the East Greenwich Animal Protection League, also known as the Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League, based in Cranston.

The two dogs — Eli a pit bull mix, and Sebastian, a terrier mix — are set to appear in the show which airs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. Both dogs have since been adopted.

This is the third time the Rhode Island shelter has had dogs appear in the Puppy Bowl. This is the show’s 16th year on Animal Planet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com