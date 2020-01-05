Two RI shelter dogs to compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two local shelter dogs will make their national television debut in Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl XVI.”

The event features more than 90 puppies from 61 shelters across the country, including the East Greenwich Animal Protection League, also known as the Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League, based in Cranston.

The two dogs — Eli a pit bull mix, and Sebastian, a terrier mix — are set to appear in the show which airs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. Both dogs have since been adopted.

This is the third time the Rhode Island shelter has had dogs appear in the Puppy Bowl. This is the show’s 16th year on Animal Planet.